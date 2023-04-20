Who Spent The Most In March? Magellan AI Answers

Magellan AI has estimated podcast ad spend for March. The firm’s artificial intelligence analyzes advertising data from Apple Podcasts’ top 3,000 podcasts in the US, combined with the estimated cost.

Once again, Teladoc Health is the top dog, with an increased estimated $8.3 million spent across 955 shows. Amazon takes silver with $6 million spent on 776 plays. Meal prep service Hello Fresh spent an estimated $5.4 million on 597 podcasts, narrowly edging sports bettor Flutter Entertainment out of the top three with its $5.3 million into 534 shows.

Progressive finished the top five for March with $3.2 million on 1126 podcast ads. Progressive finished the top five for March with $3.2 million on 1126 podcast ads. McDonald’s was the top mover for the month. After spending only $246,379 in February, they jumped to $2.2 million in March – a 795% increase.