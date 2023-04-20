NAB Honors Stretch and Bobbito In Vegas

Adrian “Stretch Armstrong” Bartos and Bobbito García became the latest radio inductees into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame during NAB Show 2023. The pair became famous and massively influential in hip-hop throughout the 1990s while hosting the Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show on Columbia University’s WKCR.

Townsquare Media CEO Bill Wilson presented Bartos with the award on the Main Stage. García was unable to attend, but addressed the crowd in a pre-recorded video.

Not only did they launch the careers of multiple famous hip-hop artists, but their influence also extends beyond music, impacting urban culture in areas such as sneakers and sports. García is also known for his “sneaker journalism” and Bartos is a renowned DJ who plays events worldwide.

ABC’s Wide World of Sports was this year’s TV inductee.