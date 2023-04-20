Radio Mercury Awards Sound Last Call For Entries

The Radio Mercury Awards are issuing a last call for entries with five days remaining. The deadline was extended two weeks to April 24, covering any audio aired from that day back to January 1, 2022. The awards ceremony is scheduled for June 8th at Sony Hall in New York City.

New categories for this year’s awards include humor, songs/music, sound design, short broadcast commercials, and innovation in broadcast radio. Guidelines for broadcast and non-broadcast radio are available on the RMA site.

Entrees will go through a first-round judging process with an eclectic mix of production, copywriting, and creative professionals. After the finalists for each category are selected, Sherman Winfield, the executive director of marketing and communications firm VMLY&R and 2023 Radio Mercury Awards lead judge, will lead the final round judges in picking winners.