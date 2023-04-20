BMI, Beasley, Xperi Expand ‘How I Wrote That Song’

BMI, Beasley Media Group, and Xperi’s HD Radio Technology launched the third season of How I Wrote That Song series this week, featuring songwriters from country and rock. The 6-part season will give viewers an inside look into the creative process of writing and producing hit songs, with a new episode airing every two weeks on Beasley Media Group country and rock stations.

The season premiere, featuring Ann Wilson of Heart discussing “Barracuda”, aired on April 18 and is now available online. Other music creators included in the series are Jon Pardi, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Tyler Hubbard, Luke Spiller, and Clint Black.

“BMI is thrilled to announce a stellar lineup for Season 3 of How I Wrote That Song,” said BMI Nashville AVP of Creative Mason Hunter. “It is such a great way to highlight the vast talent that BMI has the pleasure to represent, and it gives our songwriters a way to connect with fans as they tell the stories behind their biggest hits. Thanks to our wonderful longstanding partners at Xperi’s HD Radio Technology and Beasley Media Group for pushing this compelling content out to their listeners.”