Foxx Moves Across Town In Jacksonville

Cox Media Group Jacksonville has announced Toni Foxx will take mornings for Easy 102.9 (WEZI). Foxx has previously worked at various radio stations in Virginia, Ohio, and Florida. She most recently spent almost 20 years as the morning show co-host at iHeartMedia’s WQIK across town. Foxx will begin hosting on Monday, April 24.

“I’m delighted to join the team at Easy 102.9 and connect with our listeners every morning,” said Foxx. “I look forward to bringing my energy and passion for music to Jacksonville’s airwaves once again and becoming a part of this vibrant Easy 102.9 community.”

“We’re thrilled to have Toni Foxx join our team at Easy 102.9,” added Jud Heussler, WEZI Director of Branding and Programming. “Toni is an incredible talent who has built a loyal following throughout her career in radio. Her expertise and passion for music, combined with her fun and engaging personality, make her the perfect fit for our station and our morning show.”