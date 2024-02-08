Rockabilly and Radio Star Mojo Nixon Dies On Outlaw Cruise

Musician, actor, and radio personality Mojo Nixon has passed away at the age of 66 due to a cardiac event during the Outlaw Country Cruise. Nixon was best known for comedic songs like “Elvis is Everywhere” and “Don Henley Must Die,” as well as multiple shows on SiriusXM.

Born Kirby McMillan, he was also born into radio. His father ran soul radio station WILA in his hometown of Danville, VA. Before joining SiriusXM, Nixon was an air talent at San Diego’s KGB and Cincinnati’s WEBN.

Nixon’s family confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying, “Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends… A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that’s just how he did it, Mojo has left the building.”

The cruise is a spin-off event from SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel, where Nixon hosted The Loon in the Afternoon since the mid-2000s. He also hosted the now-defunct Mojo Nixon’s Manifold Destiny on the satellite provider’s NASCAR Radio and a political comedy show on Raw Dog Comedy.

He also made regular appearances on SXM’s Howard 100 channel playing the General Manager.