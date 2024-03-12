Mony and Bender Exit Programming Roles At New South Radio

Two Program Directors are out at Jackson, MS’s New South Radio. Matt Mony has announced his impending departure as Program Director and Afternoon Drive host at Y101 (WYOY). Chris Bender resigned as Mix 98.7 (WJKK) PD on March 4.

Under Mony’s leadership, WYOY was a nominee for the Marconi Award for Medium Market Station of the Year in 2023 and received the title of Station of the Year from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. He joined the station in May 2022.

Mony, recognized among Radio Ink‘s “30 and Under Superstars” for two consecutive years, has a background that includes roles at Local Media San Diego’s XHITZ and Inland Northwest Broadcasting’s ZFun 106 (KZFN) in Moscow, ID. His final day will be March 22.

He is now open to new opportunities and can be reached via email.

Bender’s tenure in radio broadcasting includes previous stints as a morning show host on WYOY in Jackson and KBUL in Reno.

Mony said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity Clay Holladay gave me to program WYOY. Becoming a part of Jackson with the station has been one of my all-time favorite experiences.”

Bender commented, “Being a part of New South Radio in Jackson on and off for the past 20 years at Y101 and MIX has been life-changing. The group here has become like family.”