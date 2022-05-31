New South Hires New PD

New South Radio of Jackson, MS has announced that Matt Mony will be joining Top 40 Y101 (WYOY) as PD, replacing Louie Cruz who left earlier this Spring. Mony was most recently on air at San Diego’s Z90.3 (XHITZ-FM). He also previously served as Assistant PD/MD and PM Drive talent on ZFun in Moscow, Idaho/Pullman Washington.

Mony said, “I am beyond grateful and excited to join this huge, iconic brand. I am also so grateful to work with Y101 GM/Market Manager Bob Lawrence. It’s going to be amazing and we’re going to have a ton of fun.”

The station also announced the promotion of “Jenn & Bus” Morning co-host Jenn Ryan to Assistant PD. “I am so looking forward to assisting Matt as APD, especially after just coming off our win as Mississippi Station of the Year. These are very exciting times for us at Y101”.

And, Jan Michaels is hired as Promotions Director for the six station Saga cluster. Michaels served for almost three decades at iHeart Media in Jackson up until November 2021. GM Bob Lawrence said, “Jan is a promotional dynamo and knows virtually everyone in town. She is an incredible asset and we are so lucky to have her join our team. I couldn’t be more thrilled with all these terrific people.”