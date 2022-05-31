Hope Media Group New Leadership

Hope Media Group (HMG) has promoted several leaders. The change in leadership is the result of the recent merger with WAY Media.

“We are blessed with an incredible leadership team to support the integration of the best of both ministries,” said Joe Paulo, Hope Media Group President/CEO. “I am abundantly confident in Hope Media Group’s ability to expand our combined impact to cultivate a positive shift in faith-based media.”

Changes include:

-Steve Shore, Program Director/Music Director, WayFM

-Susan Brown, VP/Human Resources, HMG

-Zach Boehm, VP/Digital Content, HMG

-Sterling Tarrant, VP/Radio Creative, HMG

-Jeff Savage, Director/Digital Audio, HMG

-Nicole Cintron, Senior Director/Special Events, HMG

-Bryan Johns, Station Manager, Dallas/Fort Worth, HMG

-Brent Sears, Station Manager, Alabama, HMG

-Craig Vinson, Station Manager, North Florida/South Georgia, HMG

The newly merged Hope Media Group brings together two organizations with a combined 75 years of ministry and media experience