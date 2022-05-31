Audacy New York Stations Launch New Podcast

To celebrate Pride Month 1010 WINS and WCBS 880 in New York City have launched It’s OK to Say Gay Podcast, focused on topics affecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

The podcast will is hosted by 1010 WINS and WCBS 880’s managing producer of podcasts Femi Redwood. “As some LGBTQ people feel like they’re being forced back into the closet due to legislation like the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills, queer and trans voices are more important than ever before,” said Redwood. “With humor and honesty, the new It’s OK To Say Gay podcast brings together diverse voices across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum that rarely get to be heard.”