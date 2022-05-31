Podcast Tells Weather Underground Story

“Mother Country Radicals” tells a family history of the 1970’s radical organization Weather Underground. Zayd Ayers Dohrn hosts the program that takes a deep dive into the organization founded by his parents Bernardine Dohrn and Bill Ayers.

“This is a story that is in my blood, but one that I never thoroughly examined until now. I wanted to try to understand my parents, and what made them risk their own lives – and their children’s lives – to try to change the world,” said Dohrn. “And as I was piecing the story together, the ways in which our current political systems are haunted by old conflicts became obvious. The Weather Underground and their allies in the Black freedom movement were fighting the same systemic racism and police violence we see today.”

The narrative ten-part podcast debuts June 6. The program features Bernardine Dohrn and Bill Ayers in their own voices and intimate interviews with Weather Underground members.