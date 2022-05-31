VS Voices Joins iHeartPodcast

“VS Voices” will highlight stories of trailblazer women who have paved the way for other women to succeed. The podcast is the result of a deal with Victoria Secret and host Amanda de Cadenet.

“Storytelling with a purpose is what I have focused on for most of my career,” said Amanda de Cadenet. “I am looking forward to continuing that mission in partnership with iHeart, and to amplify the powerful life experiences that my guests share with me.”

Season one of the programs is available now and season two is set to debut June 2. The multiyear agreement is for four seasons of the podcast.