New Morning Show In Austin

98.1 KVET (KVET-FM) Austin, TX has debuted a new morning show. The iHeartMedia Country station has launched the “Wayne D, Tay and Bama” show.

“Wayne D is an absolute pro-on-air quarterback on all levels. Tay is the smart, instantly likeable, voice of reason, and Bama is absolute authentic Austin FOMO. You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth.” said Gator Harrison, PD. “Austin is going to love these guys as much as I do.”

The show will be hosted virtually from Nashville, where Wayne D, Tay Hamilton and Bama brown will continue to host PM Drive on The BIG 98 (WSIX-FM), an iHeartMedia sister station.