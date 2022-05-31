WBT Invests In News

News Talk 1110 & 99.3 WBT Charlotte has promoted Mark Garrison to News Director and Reporter Brett Jensen has been given a weeknight talk show. Both have just signed multi-year agreements with the Urban One station.

“Mark and Brett are among the elite News professionals in the country, period,” said Marsha Landess, Regional VP/MM. “We are thrilled that their new appointments will strengthen the best News department in Charlotte.”

The station will also soon be adding a News Producer to its team. In the past two years, WBT has added veteran Anchors Anna Erickson, Mark Mueller, and Tony Marino to work alongside Garrison, Jensen, Reporter Joe Gillespie, Traffic Reporters Pam Warner and Boomer Von Cannon, Sports Reporters Jim Szoke and Sharon Thorsland, and Anchors Jeff Atkinson and Mike Dohn.

Garrison has already assumed the responsibilities of News Director, and “Breaking with Brett Jensen” will debut on Monday, June 6th at 7:00 PM.

The station just celebrated its 100th Anniversary in April.