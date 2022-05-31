Streetz Takes Over In Huntsville

Superadio Networks syndicated “Streetz Morning Takeover” anchored by rapper and actor Yung Joc has added WEUP-FM Huntsville, AL to its affiliate lineup. The Hip Hop morning show is based at Core Communications Streetz 94.5 Atlanta, has been in syndication since 2020.

“We’re excited to bring the Streetz Morning Takeover to mornings at WEUP. Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty will attract a unique brand of advertisers and bring new energy to our station and to the Huntsville market,” said Kelly Scott, GM.

“Streetz Morning Takeover” is now heard on 10 stations.