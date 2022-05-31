Another New Media Monitors #1

The Home Depot has taken over the top spot on the latest Media Monitors list. Progressive, last week’s number one has been knocked down to number three as the Memorial Day kick off of the home improvement season starts.

For almost six months job clearinghouse Indeed held firm at number one, being knocked off a week ago by Progressive. Indeed this time around checks in at number four.

Looking at the numbers: The Home Depot (72,767), Upside (60,768), Progressive (57,281), Indeed (49,654), ZipRecruiter (41,645).