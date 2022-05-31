Hubbard Keeps Licenses

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard will not lose his radio broadcast licenses despite his conviction in 2016 of violating state ethics law. An administrative law judge has ruled that the enforcement bureau had not proven his felony convictions rendered him unqualified to hold licenses.

According to the Associated Press Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin wrote “The crimes of which Mr. Hubbard is guilty are not trivial; indeed, he is currently incarcerated as a result.” Halprin continues, “Not every felony is disqualifying. In short, a careful review of the criminal record and all the evidence submitted fails to persuade the Presiding Judge that Mr. Hubbard does not possess the character to remain a Commission licensee.”

In 1994, Hubbard founded the Auburn Network. The Auburn Network holds licenses for a number of AM and FM Stations.

Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence. He has filed a motion seeking early release from prison.