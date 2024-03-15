Meet One Of Radio’s African American Future Leaders: J. Love

Radio Ink‘s March issue came out earlier this week and features a tribute to New York’s WBLS, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, along with our 12th annual African American Future Leaders list, including Audacy Brand Manager/Music Director J. Love.

With three decades in radio, J. Love has led Las Vegas’s Mix 94.1 (KMXB) for the past twelve years. Here are the Los Angeles native’s answers to two of the questions we asked this year’s honorees:

Radio Ink: What do you enjoy most about working in radio?

J. Love: I have been intrigued by music for as far back as I can remember. Radio has afforded me a career that pairs that love with being able to entertain and support my community. In my current role, I am blessed with an amazing group of talented individuals. We are able to create unique daily content, as well as play great music that is well-received in the market.

Radio Ink: What must the industry do to encourage and increase minority station ownership and presence as executive leaders and board members?

J. Love: I have been fortunate in my career to watch our community grow and evolve. I am proud to be a part of this evolution. In my opinion, the best way to inspire others in the Industry is by example. As one of the only, if not the only, Black programmer in Hot AC, I have seen people do a double-take when they find out my format. Showing that our skin color doesn’t determine our place in music is impactful. With that said, I would encourage other leaders in the industry to look for opportunities to mentor and encourage minorities to be developed as the next generation of executives and owners.

