Ricky Bottalico Signs Multiyear Extension with Philly’s Fanatic

Former Major League Baseball relief pitcher Ricky Bottalico has signed a multiyear contract extension to continue his role on Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN). Bottalico co-hosts afternoons alongside Tyrone Johnson on The Best Show Ever.

Bottalico joined the show when it launched in August 2022 as a replacement for The Mike Missanelli Show. His professional baseball career included stints with the Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Mets, before getting into broadcasting.

Beasley Media Group Cluster Manager Paul Blake commented, “Ricky was a fierce competitor on the mound during his 12-year career in Major League Baseball. His grit, toughness, and strong work ethic make him an ideal co-host for our afternoon show on The Fanatic. We’re thrilled to announce his renewal.”

Program Director Scott Masteller remarked, “The Best Show Ever continues to grow its audience, and Ricky is a significant part of the program’s success. Ricky and Tyrone Johnson bring sports fans great insight and perspective on the stories that matter in Philadelphia.”

Bottalico added, “I am happy to be back with Tyrone and The Best Show Ever. I will continue to work hard to bring my best every day. As a group, we are striving to be better every chance we get!”