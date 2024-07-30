Registration Opens for 2024 NAB Show New York

In preparation for its annual return to New York City’s Javits Center, registration for the 2024 NAB Show New York is now open. Artificial intelligence is already expected to take center stage as the broadcast world convenes for conversation and exploration.

Scheduled for October 9-10, NAB Show New York is designed to offer innovation showcases, networking opportunities, and learning sessions. The Marconi Radio Awards will again be held at the event, celebrating outstanding achievements in radio. The nomination process ran through May, with finalists to be announced within the next few days.

Special events include the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, Local TV Strategies, and Post|Production World New York, offering tailored insights into specific industry segments. This year’s show will feature interactive demonstrations, a career fair hosted by the NAB Leadership Foundation, and sessions dedicated to exploring the latest industry technologies and trends.

The NAB Show New York will coincide with the AES Show 2024 NY, allowing attendees to access both events with a single badge.

Attendees can register through the official show site.

NAB Global Connections and Events Executive Vice President Karen Chupka said, “NAB Show New York offers an excellent opportunity to connect with over 275 companies and learn about the latest trends in the industry. The intimate setting allows for meaningful conversations and in-depth exploration, ensuring that participants can truly engage with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.”