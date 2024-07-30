Rob Wiseman Joins Seattle’s Classical KING In Advancement Role

Seattle non-commercial Classical KING has named Rob Wiseman as its Chief Advancement Officer. Most recently, Wiseman was an executive for the Seattle Symphony, where he served as Senior Director of Development.

KING operates on one frequency with two HD signals.

After development jobs at smaller organizations across the country, Wiseman joined Seattle Opera in 2011 where he progressed from Annual Fund Manager to Associate Director of Development. In 2016, he became the Director of Individual Giving at the Pacific Science Center before joining the Seattle Symphony as Director of Individual Giving.

Rob Wiseman said, “Music has always been at the core of my life, and classical radio is part of my earliest memories. Being a part of Classical KING’s work to develop new audiences for classical music and make this artform accessible for everyone is so exciting…Many thanks to Brenda Barnes as well as the entire Classical KING Board and team that have welcomed me into this new role.”