Tim Pamplin, Darrylin Horne Boost Detroit’s WWJ Reporting Team

Audacy Detroit is bolstering its newsroom at WWJ Newsradio 950 with two new reporters. Television journalist Tim Pamplin has joined the station as a news reporter, with Darrylin Horne promoted to a full-time reporter role, expanding her responsibilities at the WWJ.

Pamplin, known as Nightcam during his three decades at WDIV-TV, is a recipient of two Edward R. Murrow Awards and three Emmy Awards. He is recognized for his adept photojournalism and engaging reporting.

Horne, who has been with WWJ Newsradio 950 as a part-time producer and reporter since 2021, steps into her new role with a diverse background in various media capacities, including positions at WLNS-TV, WJBK-TV, and contributions to TMZ.

Pamplin commented, “My childhood dream was always to be a TV cameraman or radio reporter. After 30-plus years on the streets for WDIV-TV as an evening cameraman, my move to WWJ Newsradio 950 is nothing but a dream come true.”

Horne said, “I’m so grateful to continue my journey here at WWJ Newsradio 950. This newsroom has allowed me to take on a variety of stories that have diversified my professional experience, and I can’t wait to continue that growth in this next chapter.”

Audacy Detroit Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “We couldn’t be more excited for Tim to join our news team. We plan to leverage his renowned breaking news reports to provide our listeners with quality coverage of each day’s top stories. We’re also looking forward to supporting Darrylin in this new role as she applies her skillful storytelling in everything from feature stories to contributions on our digital platforms.”