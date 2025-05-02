Public Radio Anchor Heard Across Texas Dead At 41

A familiar voice to Texas public radio listeners has died. Houston Public Media anchor Matt Thomas has passed at age 41 after a brief illness. Thomas served as midday anchor for News 88.7 (KUHF) and as a statewide anchor for The Texas Newsroom.

The North Texas native spent nearly two decades in radio news, having worked at ABC Radio News in New York City, KTRH in Houston, and KRLD in Dallas. Thomas joined Houston Public Media in July 2022 and quickly became a trusted voice, guiding listeners through critical events like Hurricane Beryl, the 2024 presidential election, and the January snowstorm that hit Houston.

His work earned him several awards, including regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards and honors from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters.

Houston Public Media Executive Director of Content Operations Laurie Ramirez said, “Matt was a calm, reassuring voice in a fast-paced world of news. He was a news guy through and through – he loved jumping on the big story of the day and considered anchoring the news a privilege and honor.”

Houston Public Media Senior Director of Content Jack Williams reflected on Thomas’s impact: “I was always a big fan of Matt over the years and was thrilled when we finally got to work together. Matt was such a solid addition to our newsroom and was always a great resource for our coverage. He will be greatly missed.”