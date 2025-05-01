Augusta, Georgia, is a great place to call home! This is one of the most beautiful and affordable places to live in the nation, along with being a wonderful area to raise a family. It is also the home of 88.3 WAFJ, a CCM station that just celebrated 30 years of ministry.

88.3 WAFJ is looking for an Afternoon Drive Host who loves people and wants to have fun doing live and local radio. We’re on a mission to share hope with the Central Savannah River Area. This is a station that is very promotionally active and thrives on serving the community. We truly love our listeners and think of them as family.

Other responsibilities could include voice tracking on our modern worship music station and helping us grow the creative video side of our ministry.

To be considered for this position, you must have on-air radio experience. Video skills are a plus. We’re looking for someone with a heart for ministry who understands what it means to be a team player. This job requires you to move to our market, which we think is a fantastic community.

This is a great opportunity to serve with a stable company that takes care of employees with a competitive salary and benefits package.

If you’re interested in joining us, send your demo, resume and cover letter to John Bryant, General Manager, at [email protected]. No phone calls, please.

Radio Training Network, Inc. (RTN) is a religious broadcaster, and all positions at RTN are subject to a religious qualification, including all positions at WAFJ-FM and WBIJ-FM. As a religious broadcaster, RTN makes reasonable, good faith efforts to recruit applicants without regard to race, color, national origin or gender among those who are qualified for employment based on their religious belief or affiliation.