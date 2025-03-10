More Names Surface As Audacy Layoffs Hit Multiple Major Markets

More former Audacy employees are revealing they were among the hundreds let go from the broadcaster following its full emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Markets affected include New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, San Diego, New Orleans, and numerous others.

The layoffs impact all departments, including on-air talent, sales, traffic, and management, at both local and national levels.

As an Audacy spokesperson told Radio Ink on March 6, “Audacy has made workforce reductions to ensure a strong and resilient future for the business. We are streamlining resources to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving media landscape and to best position Audacy to continue serving listeners and advertisers with excellence.”

Audacy canceled two long-running Kansas City radio shows: The Johnny Dare Morning Show on 98.9 The Rock and The Ponch and Nikki Show on 99.7 The Point. Erin O’Malley is out at Boston’s Mix 104.1 after more than two decades. Executive Creative Director

Dale O’Brian tells Radio Ink he has been removed by Audacy after 10 years hosting mornings at WPAW in Greensboro, NC. He was previously a Program Director at WWZZ in Washington, DC, WBTS in Atlanta, and WMXL in Lexington.

WBZZ Pittsburgh Assistant Brand Manager, Music Director, and Midday Host Elista Hathaway; was also laid off. WDOK Cleveland host Glenn Anderson; and the entire staff of WHHL in St. Louis reported to Radio Ink they had been let go. This includes Princess Stormm, DJ Raymond, and Midday host Shae Bae – who was in Radio Ink‘s 30 and Under Superstars Class of 2024.

One positive story has surfaced, as 830 WCCO in Minneapolis has reportedly reversed its decision to cut evening hosts Henry Lake and Chris Tubbs. The station had said it was cutting all local programming on the station except Minnesota Twins MLB broadcasts.

If you have been affected by the RIF and wish to have your news reported, reach out to Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats.