Jennipher Miller to Head Promotions For Cumulus Nashville

Jennipher Miller is the new Director of Promotions for Cumulus Media Nashville as of August 1. Miller was previously Promotions Coordinator at Cumulus’ Dallas cluster. She succeeds Krista Hayes, who left for BBR Music Group in early February.

Miller will oversee promotions for 103.3 Country (WKDF), classic country 95.5 Nash Icon (WSM-FM), 92Q (WQQK).

Miller made the announcement on social media, posting, “Moving to Nashville has always been a dream of mine and I cannot believe that as of tomorrow, I will OFFICIALLY be living in my dream city with my dream job! It’s going to be tough, but it’s a step that I knew I had to make for myself! There is such a large group of people that I have to thank for helping me get to where I am today, but it would take forever to thank all of them so…you know who you are! See You Soon Nashville!”