FAQs: 3-Minute Rule Edition

Three of the most common questions Jeff and I are asked by talent and management are regarding stop-sets, meeting with talent, and when to run features. But the hottest topic of discussion? It’s all about Nielsen’s new 3-minute rule.

Nielsen’s new 3-minute rule: Should we shorten commercial breaks and add a stop-set or stick with two long breaks?



Since the inception of PPM, conventional wisdom has been to stop less often with longer commercial sets to reduce the number of potential tune-outs. Most stations stop only twice an hour, with exceptionally long commercial breaks.

Time spent listening for top-rated morning shows only averages 10-12 minutes per listen. Attention spans continue to shrink, and consumers are accustomed to shorter commercial breaks across the audio and video spectrum. Listeners will continue to have more entertainment options, and once they leave your station, it could be a long time before they return.

Nielsen’s 3-minute rule within quarter hours allows radio to reduce egregiously long commercial breaks. Now, tune-outs can be lessened by stopping for commercials more often with shorter durations. A recent study by Edison Research points out the same opportunity.

Consider increasing the number of stop-sets in mornings and 4-6 pm. If you’re airing two stopsets, increase it to three, for example.

Should features run at the same time daily or weekly?

A-level benchmarks running at a fixed time can create high tune-ins. The downside to running features at a specific time is that most people listen at the exact times daily based on their schedule. Because TSL is short, that feature is the only content many listeners will hear.

B-level features running at the same time will eventually cost your station cume and TLS. The other downside to running too many features at fixed times is that the show becomes too predictable, missing the element of surprise.

Run one or two A benchmarks to create high tune-ins and float the rest. A bonus for features that float at different times is that they are exposed to a higher percentage of the total audience.

As a program director, how often should I meet with the show?

I once coached a major market morning show where the PD met daily with the cast for 60-90 minutes. He wasted time telling stories and mainly chit-chatting. It drove the show crazy for taking up so much of their prep time.

Daily meetings for established shows are counterproductive because it doesn’t give the show time to implement and refine the coaching points.

New shows benefit from daily sessions until they are flowing smoothly. Meet weekly to review content with established shows. Check in daily to say hello, mention a great segment, or follow up with anything pending.