Quiet Storm Host Tony Brown Dead at 75

Tony Brown had been part of WDAS-FM in Philadelphia for over 45 years before retiring in 2018 for health reasons. Brown died Wednesday. The station will be paying tribute to Brown all day today.

Brown hosted “The Quiet Storm,” weeknights from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., and “The Sunday Brunch,” Sundays from 12- 3 p.m.

Brown joined 105.3 WDAS FM in 1972 with his show “The Extrasensory Connection,” which became known as “The Quiet Storm” in 1976. The show spent eight years on iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM before returning to 105.3 WDAS FM in 1997.

In addition to being on the air, Brown co-wrote “The Quiet Storm” signature theme song with Bert Willis, Rob Arthurs and Rudy Gay, and received numerous awards throughout his career, including Radio & Record’s 1999 Industry Achievement Award, the 2002 Vaughn Harper Excellence in Radio Award and the 2006 March of Dimes Achievement in Radio Award. Brown began his radio career at Temple University’s WRTI-FM in 1969.

“We have to speak to the greatness of this radio icon who walked through the doors of WDAS FM,” said Derrick Corbett, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “Tony Brown was an exceptional talent and an example for us all.”

“Tony was such a wonderful man,” said Patty Jackson, 105.3 WDAS FM midday air personality. “He was family. He may be gone, but the impact Tony Brown left on Philadelphia radio and the people that he touched will never be forgotten.”