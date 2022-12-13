TuneIn Adds Commercial-Free Bloomberg News Stream

Streaming audio service TuneIn is expanding on its partnership with financial news service Bloomberg to include a commercial-free local broadcast feed for TuneIn’s premium subscribers.

The multi-year agreement expands Bloomberg’s presence on TuneIn, which already included live audio streams of local Bloomberg radio stations in New York City, Boston, San Francisco, London and Washington, D.C., as well as a simulcast of the national Bloomberg Radio feed.

Now, TuneIn Premium subscribers will have commercial-free access to local Bloomberg radio stations in those markets, TuneIn said in a press release.

“Bloomberg is indisputably the global leader in business and financial data, news and insight, they are the primary source of business news for millions of people each day,” Richard Stern, the chief executive of TuneIn, said on Tuesday. “At TuneIn, we are seeing strong broadcast station listening among our Premium subscribers, proving that they are primed for a commercial-free broadcast experience.”

TuneIn already offers Premium subscribers ad-free access to audio simulcasts from several established cable news brands, including CNN and the Fox News Channel. The streaming audio brand has been focused on adding more content to its service; earlier this month, Radio Ink reported TuneIn inked a distribution agreement with Fox News Media to offer an audio simulcast of Fox Weather.

Other content added to TuneIn this year includes live audio feeds from NBC News, Live 365, Premiere League soccer matches, game shows and on-demand podcasts from sports media brand Bleav.