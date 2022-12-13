‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio

WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays

The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago.

“Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us,” King and Putman said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “Our first regular show as a duo on WGN Radio was in February 1985 – on a Saturday night. Coming back to WGN for version 2.0 seemed like a fun idea. Of course, we’ll be revisiting some of our most popular features, but we’re looking forward to seeing where version 2.0 takes us. We’re throwing a Saturday night party for our friends – and there’s no dress code!”

The husband-and-wife broadcast duo were among some of the longest-running hosts on WGN Radio. They served in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011.

“I know Steve and Johnnie’s return to a regular Saturday night show will be warmly welcomed by longtime loyal fans and new listeners alike,” Mary Boyle, the vice president and general manager of WGN Radio, said on Tuesday. “Before their ‘retirement’ in 2011, Steve and Johnnie owned our WGN overnight airwaves for 26 years. Back then and on their guest spots since, they always present entertainment, interviews, and information in their inimitable, ‘homespun comfort’ style of earnest, friendly listener interaction.”