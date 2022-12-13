‘Daily Tech News Show’ to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The podcast Daily Tech News Show will start its 10th year in January 2023.

The show, co-hosted by Tom Merritt and Sarah Lane, gives listeners technology-related news and information that’s easy to understand, with episodes of the show lasting about 30 minutes.

The show premiered January 2, 2014 and has covered the most-important tech news of the day with regular expert contributors, including Dr. Nicole Ackermans (functional morphology and neuroscience), Nica Montford (artificial intelligence and machine learning), Shannon Morse (security and privacy), Patrick Norton (home theater) and Tim Stevens (tech and automotive).

Merritt and Lane say they look forward to offering live events and meetups with fans of the show as the program enters its 10th year.

“People want to hang out with people they like and learn something,” Lane said in a statement on Tuesday.

