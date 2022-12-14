‘National Press Club Award’ Unveiled

The National Press Club and the New York Festivals 2023 Radio Awards are creating a new, exclusive award called the National Press Club, the organizations announced on Monday.

The National Press Club Award will go to the highest-scoring news program across the Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast categories.

“We are grateful to New York Festivals for recognizing the great work being done in journalism today and so honored to now have an NYF storytelling award named after The National Press Club,” Jenn Judson, the president of the National Press Club, said on Monday.

“Journalists today are finding new ways to keep listeners informed in our ever-changing and interconnected world,” Rose Anderson, the vice president and executive director of the New York Festivals Radio Awards, said. “With the National Press Club Award, the Radio Awards shines a spotlight on the audio journalists and reporters who are committed to using their talents to tell the stories that matter.”

The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is January 31, 2023. To enter, go HERE; for a list of categories, go HERE.