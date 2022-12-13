CRS 2023 New Faces of Country Music Show Lineup Announced

Country Radio Broadcasters has revealed its lineup for the CRS 2023 New Faces of Country Music Show.

The event will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Omni Nashville Hotel and will feature performances by Priscilla Block, Jackson Dean, Frank Ray, Jelly Roll, and Nate Smith.

“The radio and streaming partner constituencies of CRS have spoken and, word is, the future of country music is bright,” Chuck Aly, the CRB New Faces Committee Chairman, said in a statement. “This year’s New Faces class comprises artists with admirable creative depth and burgeoning commercial impact. Translation: Don’t miss it!”

CRS 2023 will take place from Monday, March 13 to Wednesday, March 15. Registration is currently open, and tickets are $649 per person.