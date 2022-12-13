WCBS Studio Named for Scott Shannon

Audacy’s classic hits station WCBS (101.1 FM) has re-named its on-air studio after morning host Scott Shannon.

Shannon is retiring on Friday after spending more than eight years at WCBS, capping a decades-long career in radio.

“My alarm has gone off at 3:15 for eight and a half years now, and I believe it’s time to take a break from morning radio and just kind of chill for a while before I decide what I want to do next in my life and my career,” Shannon told listeners during a broadcast in October. “It’s a difficult decision for me because I actually love CBS-FM, it was a dream of mine to work here, and I did get to work here. I love the station, I love the people I work with and work for, and of course, I’ll be honest with you, I think these are the best listeners we ever had.”

“Scott is synonymous with FM radio in New York City having achieved unmatched success at three spots across the dial,” Audacity New York Market President Chris Oliviero said in a memo. “The journey began first at Z-100, then 95.5 PLJ and of course for the past 8 years right here with us at CBS-FM. Name a hall of fame and Scott is in it from the NAB in Washington D.C. to the National Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago.”

Shannon’s co-host, Patty Steele, is also departing the station upon his retirement. She will spend time on her podcast while looking for new opportunities, Radio Ink reported.

The final morning show with Shannon and Steele will air Friday, December 16 on WCBS.