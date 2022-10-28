Scott Shannon Retiring

Friday morning the legendary Scott Shannon announced on WCBS-FM that he has decided to retire from daily morning radio on December 16th.

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero in a memo to his staff said, “Scott is synonymous with FM radio in New York City having achieved unmatched success at three spots across the dial. The journey began first at Z-100, then 95.5 PLJ and of course for the past 8 years right here with us at CBS-FM. Name a hall of fame and Scott is in it from the NAB in Washington DC to the National Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago. He even had his remarkable career chronicled in a recent documentary, “Worst to First: The True Story of Z-100. We look forward to celebrating with Scott, Patty and the entire “Big Show” in the weeks ahead.”