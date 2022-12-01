Patty Steele to Depart WCBS-FM

Patty Steele says her last show with Audacy’s New York City oldies station WCBS-FM (101.1 FM) will coincide with co-host Scott Shannon’s retirement in mid-December.

The final show will take place live from the Blythedale Children’s hospital on December 16, after which “Scott Shannon in the Morning” will end and Steele will move on from the station.

“My career in New York City has been in blocks, three of which were with Scott at Z100, then WPLJ, and now WCBS-FM,” Steele said in a statement on Thursday. “I fully support his decision and look forward to pursuing new career opportunities and diving deeper into my own creative endeavors.”

Steele says she will devote more time to her award-winning podcast, “The Deep 6,” while exploring new opportunities.

Steele has a mountain of awards and honors to her name, including a 2022 Gracie Award for her podcast. She was also named one of Radio Ink‘s Most Influential Women.

David Katz of the Elvis Duran Group represents Steele and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected].