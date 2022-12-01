‘Matt Walsh Show’ Joins Daily Wire Block

Westwood One is expanding its partnership with conservative media outlet The Daily Wire to include distribution of The Matt Walsh Show, starting in January 2023.

The program joins two other conservative-oriented talk and opinion programs — The Ben Shapiro Show and The Michael Knowles Show — from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Matt Walsh Show will continue to be offered as a podcast as well, with wide availability across a number of on-demand audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. The show is distributed by the Cumulus Podcast Network, which shares common ownership with Westwood One.