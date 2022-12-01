‘Women in Podcast’ Report to be Released

Edison Research and SXM Media will release the Women in Podcast report in mid-December.

The report will be released as part of a presentation hosted by Edison Research Vice President Megan Lazovick and SXM Media Vice President of Sales Research and Analytics Melissa Park on December 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The report will include a variety of information collected and analyzed by Edison Research and SXM Media, including:

The demographics of women podcast listeners

The podcast discovery habits of women podcast listeners

How women promote and share podcasts

Why women follow podcasts or hosts on social media

How women feel about brands on podcasts

To register for the presentation, go HERE.