‘Women in Podcast’ Report to be Released

Edison Research and SXM Media will release the Women in Podcast report in mid-December.

The report will be released as part of a presentation hosted by Edison Research Vice President Megan Lazovick and SXM Media Vice President of Sales Research and Analytics Melissa Park on December 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The report will include a variety of information collected and analyzed by Edison Research and SXM Media, including:

  • The demographics of women podcast listeners  
  • The podcast discovery habits of women podcast listeners  
  • How women promote and share podcasts 
  • Why women follow podcasts or hosts on social media
  • How women feel about brands on podcasts 

To register for the presentation, go HERE.

