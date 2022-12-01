‘Women in Podcast’ Report to be Released

Edison Research and SXM Media will release the Women in Podcast report in mid-December.
The report will be released as part of a presentation hosted by Edison Research Vice President Megan Lazovick and SXM Media Vice President of Sales Research and Analytics Melissa Park on December 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
The report will include a variety of information collected and analyzed by Edison Research and SXM Media, including:
- The demographics of women podcast listeners
- The podcast discovery habits of women podcast listeners
- How women promote and share podcasts
- Why women follow podcasts or hosts on social media
- How women feel about brands on podcasts
To register for the presentation, go HERE.