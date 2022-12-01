Pittman Interviews GroupM’s Juhl on Podcast

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman interviewed GroupM’s Christian Juhl on the latest edition of his Math & Magic podcast.

The conversation focused on Juhl’s early days during the dot-com bubble and explored how Juhl and his team are leveraging GroupM’s size to change the advertising and media industries for the better.

“You’re always in this place where you’re trying to make the right decisions about which media partners to work with and which sort of creative outlets are gonna- are gonna bring the most connection between brands and consumers,” Juhl said during the program. “And I think there’s never a perfect formula for it. You look at management, you look at experience, you look at time and place and the marketplace.”

