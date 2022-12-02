Sessions Named Afternoon Drive Host at KKBQ

Cox Media Group says Lauren “Lo” Sessions has been named the new afternoon drive host and assistant program director/music director at country station KKBQ (92.9 FM, Q93) in Houston.

Sessions was recently chosen as one of four mentees for the MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program’s Class of 2022. She was previously distinguished on Radio Ink “30 and Under Superstars” list in 2021.

“Cue Alan Jackson, she’s gone country folks!” Sessions said in a statement on Thursday. ““The only

word I can describe how I’m feeling is excitement. I’m excited to join a group of talented individuals, work alongside one of the best country programmers in the industry, and experience the magic of what this format not only brings to the great city of Houston, but across the country.”

Sessions has experienced across a wide variety of formats. She most recently served as the marketing director at Alpha Media USA in San Antonio; she also previously worked at top 40 station WFLZ (93.3 FM) in Tampa Bay and WVAQ (101.9 FM) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“I am beyond pumped to have Lo join the 93Q team,” Travis Moon, Cox Media Group’s Houston Director of Operations, said in a statement. “She is a rising programming star with such a creative and

engaging on-air personality. I’m looking forward to

seeing her amazing connection come to life with 93Q’s passionate country listeners in Houston.”