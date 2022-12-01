David Howard to Succeed Tom Moyer in D.C.

Tom Moyer, the general manager of Salem Media Group’s four stations in Washington, D.C., will retire at the end of the year.

The company announced his retirement in a press release on Thursday that said general sales manager David Howard will succeed Moyer upon his departure.

“Our cluster of stations in Washington, D.C. — and particularly WAVA-FM — are crown jewels in Salem’s portfolio of stations. Tom Moyer has been a tremendous leader for us, holding fast to the principles that have guided our company and allowing these stations to be glimmering examples of what a Salem radio station should be in any community,” Dave Santrella, Salem Media Group’s CEO, said in a statement. “We will miss him and wish him great success in the next chapter.”

In addition to WAVA-FM (105.1 FM), Moyer oversaw operations at WRCW (1250 AM), WWRC (570 AM) and WAVA-AM (780 AM).

“I’m very grateful for my time at Salem,” Moyer said. “For my wife Sharon and me Salem has been such an important part of our lives for 30 years. There is certainly a sadness in my heart in moving on, but I have confidence that the timing is right.”

“It is not an overstatement to say Tom Moyer has been a part of the very fiber of our D.C. cluster over the past 30 years,” Allen Power, Salem Media Group’s senior vice president, said on Thursday. “Replacing a longtime leader like Tom is no small task so we considered all the stakeholders of Salem Media DC in deciding on a succession plan.”

With Moyer’s retirement and Howard’s promotion, Salem Media Group says Chuck Olmstead will move from the role of local ministry director to station manager for WAVA-AM and WAVA-FM. Olmstead will also oversee operations of SiriusXM Family Talk, which Salem Media Group programs for the satellite service.

“We feel this hybrid structure gives us the best of David and Chuck’s unique skills and gifts for this great market,” Power said.

“I’m humbled and honored to take on the role of General Manager at WAVA-FM, WAVA-AM, Sirius XM Family Talk and WWRC-AM,” Howard affirmed in a statement. “I’m also extremely excited about the future of all our great properties in Washington DC as a part of Salem Media’s leadership team in our nation’s capital.”

“It is a high privilege to inspire thought and impact lives through the various formats we offer in the D.C. Market,” Olmstead commented. “Life Changing Radio is not just a branding statement, it’s the mission David and I want to continue as we serve our community.”