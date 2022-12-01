KWJJ Eradicates $4 Million in Medical Debt

Portland country station KWJJ (99.5 FM) helped nullify more than $4 million in medical debt during a recent campaign, parent company Audacy said in a statement on Thursday.

The campaign, in partnership with the charity RIP Medical Debt, helped ease debt for more than 3,200 listeners in the Pacific Northwest.

RIP Medical Debt purchases medical debt in bulk at a discounted rate, then forgives it on behalf of debtors who are in need. KWJJ’s morning show hosts Nick and Kristen spearheaded the local initiative.

“This year especially, as Americans grapple with inflation and other economic factors, we’re honored to leverage our voice to help those in need of medical financial support,” Kim Martinez, the senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Portland, said. “Once again, our listeners showed up to support their fellow neighbors, and together, we’re able to serve our communities and spread some good.”

The total amount of medical debt forgiven this year was $4,112,348. Last year, the “Nick and Kristen’s Medical Debt Payoff” helped dissolve more than $3.5 million in debt. The campaign is part of the ongoing Audacy Serves social impact initiative.