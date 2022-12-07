Audio platform TuneIn has expanded its partnership with Fox News Audio to include a new audio simulcast of the free streaming channel Fox Weather.

The multi-year deal will allow TuneIn streamers to access Fox’s 24-hour weather network, which launched in October 2021. The channel joins a similar audio simulcast of the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network on TuneIn, as well as on-demand audio programs produced by Fox News Audio.

“Fox News Audio is one of our longest-running partners; they are a crucial source of news and information for millions of people in the U.S.,” Richard Stern, the CEO of TuneIn, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio content with them through the addition of Fox Weather, and continue helping Fox reach people with the information they need the most.”

Fox News Audio’s partnership with TuneIn started nearly a decade ago when the streaming platform onboarded the simulcast of the Fox News Channel. Fox executives say the new partnership for Fox Weather will help get critical news and information to streaming audio listeners when they need it the most.

“Weather news is crucial for our listeners each day, and by engaging with TuneIn’s Fast Audio approach, we are able to provide our listeners with that information on the go,” John Sylvester, the vice president of Fox News Audio, said in a statement.

Fox News Audio is part of the Fox News Media portfolio of brands, which includes Fox News Books, Fox Weather and the Fox News Channel. In addition to the audio simulcast, Fox Weather is accessible as a free video stream on YouTube, Amazon’s Freevee, Xumo Play, the Roku Channel, Tubi and via the Fox Weather website and smartphone apps.

TuneIn is available in over 100 countries and across 200 platforms. The service offers free apps for most popular smartphones, tablets and smart television hardware, and is integrated into Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-powered smart speakers.