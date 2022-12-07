Lada Elected Chairman of Saga Board of Directors

Saga Communications announced today that Warren Lada has been elected Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Lada has been a board member since 2018. He served as COO from March 2016 to June 2018 and, more recently, as Interim President and CEO following the death of CEO Ed Christian.

Lada replaces Gary Stevens, who’s been serving as Interim Chairman of the Board since August 24, 2022. Stevens will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

In addition, Saga announced that CEO Chris Forgy has been appointed as a director of the Company to fill the Board vacancy created by the passing of Christian. Forgy is not expected to be named to any committees of the Board.

“On behalf of Saga, I would like to thank Warren and Gary for their hard work and faithful service in their respective interim roles,” said Forgy. “Ed’s passing left a hole in our leadership ranks, and Warren and Gary admirably stepped up at a pivotal time when we needed them most. The entire Board and executive management team are truly grateful for all they have done to lead us over the past months.”