CJBX Launches New Morning Show

Bell Media’s London-based country music station CJBX (92.7 FM, Pure Country 93) has revealed a new morning show that will be hosted by Leeanne Whitehouse and T.J. O’Halloran.

Pure Mornings with Leeanne and T.J. will air weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time, starting Monday, December 12.

“We’re very excited about the entertaining team we have in place for Pure Country 93’s all-new morning show,” Mike Cameron, the program director at CJBX, said in a statement. “Our London-area listeners can tune in to enjoy their favorite country music hits and daily discussions on stories taking place around the world and in our own backyard. We look forward to Leeanne and T.J. connecting with our community and highlighting all the amazing things happening in our city.”

The show will stream on iHeartRadio; iHeartMedia and Bell Media have a digital content partnership dating back to 2016.