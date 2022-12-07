KFI Gets 27,000 Pounds of Pasta for Charity

iHeartMedia’s Los Angeles news-talk station KFI (640 AM) raised more than $1.17 million and collected over 27,100 pounds of pasta and sauce during the station’s 12th Annual PastaThon.

The pasta, sauce and monetary donations will benefit Caterina’s Club, a local charity founded by award-winning chef Bruno Serato of the Anaheim Wine House that provides tens of thousands of nutritious meals every week to local children.

“The KFI PastaThon is a full station and community effort, and the biggest heroes are our listeners and partners,” Robin Bertolucci, the program director for KFI, said in a statement. “With the economic struggles of many over the past two years, we are thrilled that every year we reach new highs. Our listeners’ and partners’ donations have resulted in more meals and help to families in need, to break the cycle of poverty permanently. On behalf of the entire KFI team, we thank the community for their remarkable generosity.”

For more information on the PastaThon, visit the event's website