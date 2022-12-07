CTA’s Comiskey to Present at RAB Radio Works Session

The Radio Advertising Bureau’s next Radio Works presentation will take place Wednesday, December 14.

The presentation will see Brian Comiskey with the Consumer Technology Association offer an overview of the technology marketplace, the consumer mindset during the recent pandemic and the current economic landscape. He will also share key trends and themes to keep in mind over the next 12-18 months so radio sellers can plan for their local clients.

Bill Schultz, the senior account executive with Cumulus Media in Wisconsin, will also present a telecom client case study.

Registration is free, and an on-demand video of the presentations will also be available after the event. For more information, or to register, go HERE.