WPXY to Launch New Morning Show in January

Audacy’s pop station in Rochester WPXY (97.9 FM, 98 PXY) will launch a new morning show in January with some familiar talent.

The show, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy, will pair Phil “Moose” Musumechi and Brianna “Breezy” Sloth from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, starting January 3.

“Moose was such an audience favorite on 98 PXY from 2002 to 2011 that we jumped at the chance to bring him back when the opportunity arose,” Sue Munn, the senior vice president and market manager for Audacy Rochester, said in a statement. “His energy and wit will be the perfect complement for Breezy on our new morning show.”

“I have always been told to never forget where you come from,” Musumeci said on Wednesday. “As I have grown older, I realized it’s what has kept me grounded and in touch with reality after all these years. I have always been proud to call Rochester my home. It’s a city that’s helped mold me into the person I am today, and I am beyond grateful I had an opportunity to have a voice in the community. It’s been an amazing journey thus far, and I am excited for the chance to come home and be able to host mornings on 98 PXY, a radio station I not only love but grew up listening to since I was a child.”

Musumeci succeeds Corey James, who announced he is stepping away from the station to pursue other opportunities.