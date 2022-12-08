WGCI Donates $13,000 from Concert

iHeartMedia’s Chicago hip-hop station WGCI (107.5 FM) donated more than $13,000 in proceeds from a recent concert to two elementary schools.

The money was collected as part of WGCI’s Big Jam 2022 concert series, which saw performances by Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta and SleazyWorld Go.

The station donated $8,000 to Johnson Elementary School and $5,000 to Scott Joplin Elementary School as part of its Adopt-a-School program.

“107.5 WGCI’s Big Jam has become one of Chicago’s premiere concerts, which our listeners look forward to attending every December,” Johnnie D, the program director for WGCI, said in a statement. “We take pride in producing an incredible show of top-flight talent and connecting with our listening audience in a very organic way.”

The Adopt-a-School program started in 2017 after station executives visited a Chicago-area school and saw a need for music development there. One dollar from each ticket sale for the annual concerts Big Jam and Summer Jam go toward the charitable initiative.

“Our partnership with thee two schools underscores iHeart’s commitment to our local communities,” Matt Scarano, the president of iHeartMedia Chicago, said. “We’re very proud to provide them with the music learning resources they need, so that our city’s future remains bright and artistically rich.”