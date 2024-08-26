Dennis Foley To Take News Director Chair At Bay Area’s KCBS-AM

Former WTOP anchor Dennis Foley is joining Audacy San Francisco’s KCBS All-News Radio as the station’s News Director. Foley brings more than a decade of experience in news broadcasting and a lifelong passion for all-news radio to his new role.

Foley comes to KCBS from his current role as Director of Content at Houston Public Media. Before that, he was involved in digital operations at Alpha Media’s San Antonio cluster and served as an anchor and producer at Hubbard Media’s WTOP in Washington, DC. Foley also held news roles at WGMD Radio in Rehoboth Beach and 710 KEEL in Shreveport.

In his announcement, Foley stated, “I am beyond thrilled to announce that I will be joining KCBS All News Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area as the station’s News Director beginning in early September.”

“I am a firm believer in the strengths and possibilities all-news radio possesses in the current media landscape to continue to be the one format that allows for an absolutely one-of-a-kind product to exist — where no two all-news stations are the same and the content is always there, whenever you want it. It continues to be a foundation for what a successful local media brand can be in the modern environment.”

“It’s a format I and many in my generation have grown up with and continue to use today. Pair that with an all-star level team with a deep and amazing legacy, a dynamic audience base in a market like San Francisco, and a company with big goals and diversified technology resources like Audacy, Inc… the possibilities are boundless.”